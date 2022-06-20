COLUMBIA - Numerous organizations in Columbia are providing free fans to people in need this summer as high and uncomfortable temperatures are anticipated this week.
While Columbia has multiple cooling centers for the heat, most centers close by 10 p.m., meaning that people could spend nights or mornings with ways to stay cool.
As a result, there are multiple donation centers and organizations in the city that offer free fans for people to have for the hotter months.
Columbia’s Voluntary Action Center partners with the KOMU 8 News and Lowe’s Home Improvement to provide fans for low-income families this summer. The Fan Club program began May 2 and ends on Sept. 2.
Through the partnership, either VAC will purchase a new box fan from Lowe’s for $25, or anyone can donate a new or gently used fan at Lowe’s.
People looking for fans should contact VAC or visit the office in person for more information on how to pick them up.
The Salvation Army also held fan drives in the past to give away for free. For the past 10 years, it partnered with ACE Hardware in Columbia to provide free fans to Columbia residents. The partnership is still happening this year, but one store manager said they let ACE Hardware take the lead with promotion this year.
“We're not actively seeking out the donations, but we're not turning them away,” said Amy Cedervall, the captain or store manager of the Parkade Boulevard Salvation Army. “So, we are receiving them because some people are used to it, you know, it's been going on for years.”
Cedervall says when the Salvation Army heard about the VAC’s drive, they wanted to lessen the competition.
“We try not to work too hard at duplicating services because there's enough services that need to be going on,” Cedervall said. “So when we saw that they were doing that we decided that we would just let them do the big push and the advertisement to do the drive, and we would work to get rid of what we have available.”
Cedervall works at a thrift store location and says that Salvation Army usually tries to keep the thrift stores and giveaways separate.
“We do not have fans at the thrift store, but we do have them at the office at 1108 West Ash Street,” Cedervall said. “We have plenty.”
The donation drive for ACE Hardware and the Salvation Army officially ended Sunday.
“We're still in that process of finalizing numbers and deciding how many we can donate,” says Steve Moreau, general manager of the Westlake ACE Hardware store in Columbia.
This year’s campaign started on June 1 and ended on June 19. Through the campaign, cashiers asked customers if they’d like to donate by rounding up their purchase, and the proceeds would go toward funding free fans.
Moreau said the numbers should be calculated by the beginning of July and that they will actually donate to the Salvation Army in mid-July.
From there, people looking for fans can visit the main Salvation Army office on West Ash street to pick up a fan.
Since this is a corporate-wide initiative, ACE Hardware has raised over $650,000 in the last decade and 46,000 fans. As of Friday, the corporate number from this year’s drive is approximately $80,000 worth of donations.
“I just believe that people, especially with the heat that has come back early this year, I believe people are just realizing it gets hot,” Moreau said. “I know there's people out there in need, so let's help them.”