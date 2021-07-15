COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, a man was caught on video with his hand in the donation jar at JJ's Café in Columbia.
In the video, you can see the man waiting in the restaurant for a while, then as soon as the register attendant leaves, he gets up and takes some money out of the jar. After a little bit longer, the attendant leaves the register again and the man gets back up to take more money and then leaves.
Inside of JJ's Café, there is a donation jar for a former manager who was hurt in a car crash in January. Shawn Taylor was standing in the parking lot outside of Sam's Club when another man drove his car across a median and hit Taylor while he was loading groceries up that he had bought for the restaurant.
The co-owner of the restaurant, Robert Paben, posted about the stolen donations on his Facebook page. It currently has over 2,600 shares.
"Its a little bit overwhelming that there's that much support," Paben said. "We're very appreciative that they're still carrying people in this world."
The man who hit Taylor was charged with second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated resulting in a serious physical injury.
Taylor still suffers from multiple injuries after this accident that left him with brain damage and the need for a wheelchair.
Paben said the man who stole from the donation jar looked like he was wearing an American flag t-shirt.
"You know, the gentleman was wearing an American flag t-shirt, which America doesn't stand for stealing at all," Paben said. "He not only once helped himself to it, he did it twice and then left the building, so it was pretty devastating."
Donations are used to pay for Taylor's medical needs. He is a dad to four children and his wife is not able to work right now because of the responsibility of taking care of him at home.
A police report was filed, Paben said. If you have any information about this incident, please reach out to Columbia Police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.