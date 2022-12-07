COLUMBIA - First Chance for Children is hosting a free holiday book fair for the public at its Lend and Learn Toy Lending Library this week.
The book fair started on Dec. 6 and will continue until Dec. 8. from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, at 1002 Fay Street in Columbia.
First Chance is offering a variety of gently used and new books from baby to adult chapter books, as well as free holiday cards and wrapping paper.
This is Lend and Learn Toy Lending Library's first time hosting the book fair, with hopes to inspire young children and parents.
Lend and Learn coordinator Charity Quinn said she believes that books are an excellent tool for children and families to take advantage of.
"They [children] are gaining language skills, they are even gaining fine motor skills, they are turning a page," Quinn said. "But also that social bonding with their family reading together and it just helps parents and children have a unique way of interacting with one another and spending time together."
First Chance also has a limited supply of pre-wrapped book bundles for a unique family activity called the Holiday Book Countdown.
"So, we are asking families to have seven days of books where we have them wrapped up in holiday gift wrap and they open a book each day and read it together," Quinn said.
All of the books were donated from people in the community. Quinn said that changing the types of books that kids are reading is one of their objectives.
"We have a real great selection of diverse books, because we are trying to get diverse books in the hands of children," she said. "So, books that reflect different kinds of people, different cultures, different experiences. We have books in Spanish as well."
Additional details can be found on the library's Facebook event.