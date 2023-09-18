COLUMBIA − Following fire, smoke and water damage to Tellers and the True/False offices on Friday, the businesses are looking for support from the community.
No one was hurt in the fire. The cause has not been determined and is still under investigation, according to Columbia assistant fire chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
Crews have been working on the building in downtown Columbia since Friday afternoon. ServPro, the restoration team that was brought in by Tellers, is addressing the smoke and water damage.
Clayton Gause, project manager for ServPro, says the fire started in the True/False offices.
"Which pretty much smoked out and pretty much completely destroyed the top floor," Gause said. "And that smoke and heat obviously affected Tellers downstairs and water damage always comes with it."
According to ServPro's analysis, the building is expected to be closed for four to eight weeks. However, Gause said this is not certain.
"Depending on what it looks like when you open stuff up and peel out some walls and peel out some flooring, you might see some more stuff that kind of prolongs the process," Gause said.
RagTag, the nonprofit that puts on True/False, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the office had severe damage.
"... We’ve been able to retrieve essential items, but the damage is severe and we’ve lost a large amount of equipment and archives," the post said.
Arin Liberman, executive director of RagTag Film Society said she is upset at the loss.
“It’s been a bit of an emotion rollercoaster, as you know dealing with different forms of loss tends to be,” she said.
The nonprofit says the cinema on Hitt Street remains open. Donations can also be made through Ragtag's website.
The community is also supporting Tellers. A friend of the Tellers owner and staff started a GoFundMe Sunday night.
"Until tellers reopens, all of the staff are temporarily out of a job," the GoFundMe said. "The 40+ people who bring you joy every day in the form of food, libations, great conversation and genuine care for their community need your help to stay on their feet while the restaurant’s damages are assessed and addressed."
The GoFundMe, which has a $70,000 goal, has reached nearly $8,000 in its first day. In a Facebook post, Tellers also asked the public to support them at its sister restaurant, Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar.
Munir Mohaamad, the owner of downtown coffee shop Shortwave, which is a silver sponsor of True/Fest, said his business is ready to help.
"Obviously it's going to be a little but hard for them to get reorganized and get things going again," he said. "But they're used to working through adversity, so I think they'll pull through."