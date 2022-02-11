DOOLITTLE - Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District received multiple calls of a large fire on Interstate 44.
from the department said that the fire occurred around the 169 mile marker of I-44. No one was injured, but the tracker trailer and its contents were when officials arrived at the scene.
The saddle tanks of the truck, filled with diesel fuel, produced large flames that took officials 4 hours to put out, the post said.
Additional firefighters from Pulaski County assisted in extinguishing the fire.
According to the post, fire crews coordinated with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the EPA because of the amount of fuel that seeped into a nearby waterway.
DRFPD crews and the Missouri Department of Transportation attempted to contain the spill by building a dike around the waterway.