Door-to-door fraudulent scheme targets Columbia nonprofit

COLUMBIA - A fraudulent scheme where a person is going door-to-door soliciting gift donations for a local nonprofit organization is happening in mid-Missouri.
A Jefferson City resident gave a solicitor a $60 check for a magazine subscription that would be delivered to residents at Rainbow House, a local nonprofit organization. But when the resident called Rainbow House for verification, she found that it was untrue.
She said she then called the Jefferson City Police Department. From information on the receipts the solicitor provided and from cooperating residents, police determined the activity was fraudulent.
Several Jefferson city residents in the neighborhood gave money to the solicitor via cash, check or Venmo. Some of them got their money back. But people who paid via Venmo could not get the refund because the money had already been transferred.
"I would say that if someone is solicited for a donation course, just trust your gut and feel free to verify things to any local nonprofit," Development Director of Rainbow House Richie Vanskike said.
Residents should be skeptical about soliciting donations.
"And we'll always encourage you to come in and see how your donation is being used, whether that's a cash gift or an in-kind donation," Vanskike said.