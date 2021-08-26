BOONE COUNTY - Boone County court documents show double homicide suspect JT McLean violated his court order of protection with his ex-wife in 2018.
Police are still searching for McLean after the murders of Fulton elementary teacher Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee Abitz, on Sunday night. A warrant for McLean's arrest has been issued with a $1 million cash only bond.
McLean is the "long-term boyfriend" of Allison, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. McLean was the last person believed to have contact with the Abitz's, but the sheriff's office does not yet know a motive behind the killings.
The suspect has a court order of protection and a case of stalking against his ex-wife, who is currently in hiding for safety. McLean does not have any recorded instances of domestic violence with Allison or Jozee Abitz.
"I was not surprised [when I heard], these types of violence are prevalent in relationships," Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger said. "It was kind of an expected outcome, unfortunately."
Herrera Eichenberger is the executive director at True North of Columbia, a domestic and sexual violence shelter for victims. She explained patterns of domestic violence can escalate to fatal situations.
"Domestic violence is a crime of power and control, and children are also susceptible to this type of violence," Herrera Eichenberger said. "So I wasn't surprised because he [McLean] has a history of orders of protection of domestic violence."
According to court documents, McLean has a history with domestic violence and stalking charges with his ex-wife. The suspect is currently in violation of his court order of protection. He was placed on two years unsupervised probation and was released from jail after 60 days.
The probable cause statement from a 2018 case involving domestic violence with his ex-wife states McLean violated the order of protection by "trying to communicate" with his ex-wife.
McLean pled guilty to violating his order of protection in March 2021. McLean's stalking charges were filed in August 2017.
Herrera Eichenberger explained domestic violence survivors commonly suffer from history of abuse from abusers.
"It's very, very difficult for somebody to change their pattern of behavior," Herrera Eichenberger said. "This often happens when [an abuser] has become comfortable with behaving in relationships like this."
Nearly 42% of Missouri women and over 35% of Missouri men experience domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Of the instances that were reported, there was a 10% increase from 2014 to 2018.
"Missouri ranks number two in the United States for men murdering women at a higher rate," Herrera Eichenberger said. "A person with a history of domestic violence is 500 times more likely to murder their significant other."
Warning signs someone may be suffering from domestic abuse are:
- Reserved and distant behavior
- Exhibits excessive privacy concerning their personal life
- Physical signs of abuse or attempts to masks physical signs of abuse
- Newly developed drug or alcohol addiction
True North of Columbia offers free resources for anyone at risk of domestic violence. The crisis hotline is 573-875-1370.