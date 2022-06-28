COLUMBIA - The Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open its doors to the public Friday, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced.
The pool will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for the summer. The pool will also be open on Monday, July 4, for the holiday celebration.
"We are pleased to be able to open Douglass Family Aquatic Center this summer," Acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said.
According to a press release, a shortage of lifeguards kept the pool from opening. This prompted Parks and Rec staff to hold an additional lifeguard certification session over the weekend which ultimately secured enough lifeguards to open the center.
Meanwhile, Lake of the Woods pool and Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes will remain closed due to structural and mechanical issues, the release said.