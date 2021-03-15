Local firefighters fought the blaze into the early hours of Monday morning.

BOONVILLE - Residents and local business owners gathered as emergency crews responded to a large fire, early Monday morning.

Flames engulfed 317 & 319 Main Street downtown. MSHP says one of the buildings burned was a pawn shop.

The street-facing side of both buildings collapsed and the roof caved in.

A firewoman on the scene confirmed the call came in at around 10 p.m. Cooper County Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Fire officials have not determined a cause.

