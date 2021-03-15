BOONVILLE - Residents and local business owners gathered as emergency crews responded to a large fire, early Monday morning.
BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a fire on Main Street in Boonville. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EJnnI1i3ap— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) March 15, 2021
Flames engulfed 317 & 319 Main Street downtown. MSHP says one of the buildings burned was a pawn shop.
The street-facing side of both buildings collapsed and the roof caved in.
A firewoman on the scene confirmed the call came in at around 10 p.m. Cooper County Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.
Fire officials have not determined a cause.