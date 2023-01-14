COLUMBIA - With classes set to resume at the University of Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 17 downtown Columbia businesses are looking forward to the business that comes with it.
Kashem Patwary is the owner of India's House Restaurant on Broadway. Patwary said the restaurant is usually bustling when students are in town. On Saturday afternoon the dining room sat empty.
"Business during student break is a little slow," said Patwary.
Down the street at Gumby's Pizza, manager Kiersten Noonan said the same thing.
"Whenever the students come back, business obviously skyrockets from break," said Noonan. "It's like night and day."
Noonan said Gumby's shut down for roughly two weeks, from late December until early January. That's during Christmas and New Year's Eve when most students go back home to be with family.
"If we don't close down it's just so dead here," said Noonan.
It's better for the restaurant to shut down during break because it wouldn't make enough money to justify staying open said Noonan.
"Would we like more business during break? Obviously," said Noonan. "We know we're not going to get it."
Since a lot of Gumby's workers are students, Noonan said it would be hard to find enough people to work during the breaks anyway.
But shutting down means Noonan missed out on paychecks. Normally when the restaurant shuts down Noonan takes time off, but she started delivering food for DoorDash to get some extra cash.
Noonan also took the time off to make something other than pizza.
"I made homemade oat milk for the first time just because I had the time to do it," said Noonan. "I was just like oh my God, I don't know what else to do."
Noonan said she's glad students are coming back to town.
"After being off for so long, I definitely enjoy keeping myself busy."