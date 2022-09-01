COLUMBIA − It's been one year since Bud's Classic BBQ opened in downtown Columbia for MU's 2021 home opener football game.
This year, both Bud's and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce expect the economic turnout for game day to be just as good, if not better, than last year.
"It was a blessing opening up right before the home football game. We were run over by a freight train. It was just busy all season long," Jason Paetzold, owner of Bud's Classic BBQ, said. "It was a lot of fun, and we're looking forward to being the same way this fall."
Matt McCormick, the president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, says it's a sign that downtown is returning to its pre-pandemic economy.
"I think what it's going to be is that ability to go out to eat, that ability to, you know, grab a drink, go meet up with friends," McCormick said. "Being with family, being with friends, making new friends, building that network and just that camaraderie around football."
McCormick says many downtown businesses, like Bud's, are already seeing the number of game day visitors bounce back.
"Game day is special. The first game day really kicks off everything in a special way," Paetzold said.
Paetzold is especially excited about this fall after Bud's was a hot spot for the football team over the last year.
"I'm really excited," Paetzold said. "Having most of the football players in all summer long, seeing them just get excited, put in the hard work, we're excited to support them."
While it is a barbecue restaurant, he says the team favorite is their smash burger.