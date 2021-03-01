COLUMBIA- Fretboard Coffee barista Sylvia Mueller hopes that the nice weather will also bring sunny skies for the local business. Hidden away off Walnut Street on the north side of downtown Columbia, the coffee shop has faced many challenges due to the pandemic and the recent winter weather. However, with spring on its way and temperatures rising, the shop has already seen some growth in its customer count.
“I think it has been a little bit busier in the past week here since it's been warmer,” Mueller said. The business anticipates this increase continuing throughout the spring season, especially as it warms up enough for customers to sit and stay awhile.
“I know the patio is a big selling point, especially with COVID. People liked to come out and stay here in the fall whenever it was still warm,” said Mueller.
With a name like Tiger Spirit, you’d expect optimism. And that’s just what you find in owner Michelle Dillard. “With the lessening of the restrictions and with the warmer weather we’re hoping for more traffic,” Dillard said. “People will be out and about and walking around downtown.”
Even as things improve, Dillard said Tiger Spirit will still require that masks be worn in the store, and social distancing measures will still be in place.
“We don’t typically have a lot of people in here at one time so that hasn’t been an issue for us,” Dillard said.
At Shakespeare’s Pizza, manager Toby Epstein said the restaurant has seen the impact of customers’ reluctance to take risks. “The biggest factor to us having business drop down the way that it has is there’s a pandemic and people are being more conservative with their behavior,” Epstein said.
As COVID-19 infection rates drop and vaccinations increase, Epstein said he hopes guidance from the Columbia-Boone County Health Department becomes “loosened up a bit.” Whether the required occupancy limit is 50 percent or 80 percent, Epstein said the rule to keep customers six feet apart really determines capacity. “That won’t change how many people we allow in here if we need to keep everybody separated,” Epstein said.
“The first thing we would do would be to put our seating back in a way it used to be,” said Epstein regarding a future free of COVID-19.
One of Shakespeare’s pizza competitors across the street doesn’t have to worry about seating limits. Domino’s on South Ninth Street in downtown Columbia, has never had seating and closed its indoor lobby for pickup altogether when the pandemic hit. The restaurant doesn’t see that or its contactless delivery focus changing as cases drop and weather warms. Employees hope the store’s late-night hours—until 3 a.m.—will result in more business as people head out in warmer weather. “In a general sense, we hope that sales increase and that we generate more revenue,” said delivery driver Gina Rivera.
Varsity Clips and Varsity Nails owner Paul Rubenstein is excited about the return of spring, citing Mizzou’s spring break as a huge opportunity for the businesses.
“Our business doesn't drop off that much in cold weather,” Rubenstein said. “I think spring break—compared to last year—will be a little more towards normal and some will be busier. And then we'll go into graduation which will also be, you know, altered a little bit but the changes.”
Neighboring B&B Bagel Company is gearing up for springtime as warmer weather brings more customers. During the weekends around 11 am, the bagel shop is seeing an increase in college customers.
“We are already starting to get back to pre-COVID numbers, which is awesome,” said General Manager Jazmine Hamil.
Hamil said there is no change in business plans for the upcoming months, but the bagel shop remains hopeful that business will stay steady and increase as spring approaches.
With safety in mind as the weather warms, Josh Old, a manager at the Nourish Café & Market on Broadway hopes for better times ahead. The return of outside dining bodes well for the restaurant’s future
“We expect it to be full and busy,” Old said, “We are already seeing business increase as the spring nears and weather warms up.”
Optimism at restaurants is good news for Lee’s Market co-owner Jin Kim. He said the biggest thing he’s looking forward to doing over the next month is get back to selling to restaurants. Kim, whose market also sells to individual consumers, said restaurant business is important to his bottom line and as eateries open up more and have larger capacities, those changes will benefit his store.
Since weather has been improving and the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered there are hopes for a new business downtown. “I hope that this store will be fully operational within a couple of months,” said Daniel Edwards, an employee at Essentialz on South Tenth Street. The neighborhood bodega opened this year. Edwards says owner Demetrius Woods hopes the spring brings more foot traffic, the opening of his tattoo shop and booths for other retailers to rent.
Two neighboring bookstores both have hopeful takes on turning the page on winter and the arrival of spring. “Running an independent bookstore is by definition an exercise in optimism. So, we are, by nature, optimistic people,” said Skylark Bookshop owner Alex George.
George said the cold weather really packed a wallop for his shop. “It is interesting how much the business and foot traffic is affected by the weather,” George said. “Obviously, when you have a lot of snow and ice and sub-zero temperatures, no one really wants to go out and we certainly found that.”
George said COVID will still prevent his store holding author events in person. “We do them online and we have the Unbound Book Festival which is going on.”
Nearby Yellow Dog Bookstore co-owner Joe Chevalier said the COVID-related move of the True/False Film Fest will have an impact on his business. In place of the festival, the store will be participating in the True/Love fundraiser on March 6 for the third year in a row. The event raises money for the True/False organization and encourages citizens to shop locally.
“I hope that will be a little tiny jump start,” Chevalier said.
Reporters Karly Balslew, Nate Brown, Shaun Carier, Rachel Henderson, Anna Kochman, Joy Mazur, Lucas Owens, Justin Parmer, Petra Rivera, Sydnee Smith, Dax Vogler and Austin Woods contributed to this report.