COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy.
“We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
Davis said that almost all of The District businesses participate.
“It’s widespread, even the city building will be doing stuff. So there is not many that don’t participate," Davis said. "If you see them closed, it's probably just because they ran out of candy.”
The District markets the event as “Columbia’s largest and safest trick-or-treating event.” When asked what makes the event a safer alternative, Davis said, “just being downtown, there are so many people around. There are so many parents.”
After a shooting in front of Hitt Mini Mart last weekend, Davis explained that she is not concerned about violence during this event.
“It’s during the day and we have our businesses open," she said. "We have the police substation in our offices, but I’m sure they will be out and about.”
With Halloween nearing close, the Missouri Department of Transportation is also urging drivers and pedestrians to be alert. According to MoDOT, since 2015, Missouri has had more fatal crashes in October involving pedestrians than any other month.
“Halloween night often presents dark conditions with an influx of pedestrians, many of them children. Those factors alone present increased risks," MoDOT's chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth said.
She said that both drivers and pedestrians need to help each other stay safe this Halloween.
Drivers:
- Always avoid distractions while driving so you can be aware of pedestrians
- Be extra cautious during night time
- Slow down in populated pedestrian areas or in areas where sight distances are limited
Pedestrians:
- Use flashlights
- Use proper crosswalks
- Walk facing traffic and as far to the side as possible
- Make sure traffic is stopped before crossing
- Avoid distractions
Halloweenie will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Davis recommends anyone planning to attend the event to get downtown early.
"Because parking is going to be really congested," Davis said. "I would definitely suggest getting down here and parking in the parking garages."
If you can’t make it Friday, KOMU 8 has a list of other Halloween events happening around mid-Missouri.