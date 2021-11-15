COLUMBIA - Some downtown Columbia businesses are not happy with the increased gun violence that has occurred over the past couple months.

Another shooting took place downtown this past weekend leaving a suspect dead and five people injured.

The shooting occurred outside Vibez Lounge in the 10th block of North Fifth Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Tony's Pizza Palace is located next door to the Vibez Lounge and was closed during the time that the shooting occurred.

Manager Daniel Veros said people with weapons are putting other peoples' lives in danger.

"Whatever problem it is, to resort to gun violence isn't worth it, " Veros said. "It's got to stop. People killing each other is senseless killing at this point."

Veros said many businesses close down early, so "people don't have to deal with such dangerous hours."

Last Friday, Columbia Police announced the department would increase foot patrols in and outside of businesses located in the downtown area.

The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) is working with CPD to find a way to decrease the amount of gun violence in Columbia.

"It's definitely a problem. We never want to see anything like that happen in our downtown area, let alone Columbia, " CID Executive Director Nickie Davis said. "But as far as it becoming a habit, I don't think that's what we're gonna see. I think this will be nipped in the butt very quickly."

According to Davis, CID is working to get new "bright" streetlights in the downtown area that CPD could turn on at a specific time.

The lights would come on with a daytime level of brightness to help disperse large crowds, allowing open businesses to feel safe.

Davis also said she spoke with Police Chief Geoff Jones to possibly get more cameras in the downtown area, which could monitor activity on the streets.

"So I think with this kind of collaboration, and making sure that we are part of these conversations to help in any way that we can, we're gonna figure this out, and it will be a blip on our radar ideally," Davis said.

Davis said they take the gun violence seriously and plan to take measures to let businesses, community and the police know that the CID is able to help in any way.