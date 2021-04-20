COLUMBIA - Unemployment rates across the nation peaked in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as more businesses return to somewhat-normal operation, some establishments are getting hit with record-low staff numbers.
Billy Giordano is the co-founder of StaffedUp, an applicant tracking system that helps business owners find applicants out of a pool of submissions, rather than waiting for individual prospects.
He says the pandemic has brought new challenges to his business.
"We've really been working diligently to help people hire and staff as much possible, and honestly we're busier than we ever have been just because more people and more companies are really struggling to hire," Giordano said.
Giordano, who is also the co-founder of Room 38, pointed out the biggest issue faced by Columbia's hospitality industry.
"It's hard because as an employer you have to compete with unemployment and the stimulus checks, and in order to keep quality staff on hand, you have to pay quite a bit more than most people are used to," he said.
Michaela Cash, manager at Sycamore restaurant on Broadway, says their business has moved to pooling tips between servers.
"Servers are mostly paid with tips. Minimum wage is really low, and most of the people that work in the restaurant industry have multiple jobs and still are just trying to make that living wage. Here, we pool all the tips," Cash said.
Cash also said Sycamore uses a more traditional way of hiring new employees, but is open to new methods in the future.
"It's pretty old school. We have an application here in-house. I've been doing Zoom interviews over the past couple of months with potential new hires, but the first foot in the door is that in-house application," she said.
Help wanted signs have become common around the downtown area, with employees from Flat Branch Pub and Brewing, Just Jeff's South and Billiards on Broadway saying it's been hard to keep a full staff.