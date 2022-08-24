COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council has voted to send a letter to city council to support the Downtown Community Improvement District's (CID) July 5 letter that called on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station.
The council will draft a letter and send it to Columbia City Council.
In July, the CID sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station, citing the sheltering creates a hostile environment downtown for neighboring businesses.
The Columbia City Council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at its Aug. 1 meeting.
"Right now, we feel like the city thinks that this is their solution, but there are no aids at Wabash. There are no restrooms. There are no facilities for them to use at all. We need a building that has actually facilities and aid," Nickie Davis, the executive director of the CID, said.
During Wednesday's meeting, the Leadership Council agreed that the city needs to aid more resources to deal with the issue.
The council also argued that it is not a homeless issue, but really a "poverty issue."
Anna Meyer, the owner of Range Free, a business that neighbors Wabash Bus Station, said she has dealt with multiple issues caused by those at Wabash.
"Most of the time, it is groups of people that hang out the entirety of the day, which is totally fine," Meyer said. "Where it becomes problematic is when those groups of people are facilitating drug deals, or facilitating... just using right there in a public space that is very close in location to a lot of services that are provided to the elderly population and the children population."
Meyer told the Leadership Council she has dealt with her customers being harassed by those hanging at Wabash, Wabash patrons sleeping in her bathrooms, or those who hang at Wabash doing drugs in the bathroom of her business.
"I become the defacto person for all of our businesses to deal with everything we don't want in our building," Meyer said. "Largely, people shooting up in the bathroom and passing out and staying there for many hours. Crack pipes and spoons out behind out back door. I have been the problem solver for all of these things, not our property owner."
"I am regularly putting myself in between angry drug addicts. And, I want to say that these are drug addicts. This is not necessarily a homeless problem. Because a lot of the people who come in there, I don't see camping at Wabash. I don't see them utilizing COMO Aid services. I see them dealing and using and by proxy of our location, it's really easy to come in and get water and use the restroom," Meyer said.
Trapp agreed with Meyer's argument.
"The folks that are sleeping at Wabash, they're not really the people causing the problems," Trapp said.
"Since I've been doing outreach out there this month, I've witnessed two physical altercations. Once, neither of the individuals were homeless. The second time, it was a housed person preying on an unsheltered person," Trapp said.
Meyer said she has had those causing hostility harass Black customers and children at nearby dance studios.
It is unclear when the letter will be sent to city council, but the Leadership Council agreed they wanted to handle this issue as soon as possible.