COLUMBIA - The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, though officials said it would reopen by Oct. 1.
The lot was initially closed on Aug. 11 due to modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic communications specialist for the USPS.
"Worst case scenario, they're talking it should be open by October 1," Inglett said on Aug. 17. USPS did not respond to KOMU 8's request Wednesday for comment.
Ulysses Pulido, a USPS customer, said parking outside the post office is difficult.
"You know, I do have a handicap placard, so I was expecting the parking lot to actually be open," Pulido said. "So it did make it, like I said, difficult to actually find something, make sure it's open and working and then walk over here to the post office."
"It's very frustrating. When you do come on a regular basis, you expect to get in and out," Pulido said.
The lot is still closed for construction, and it is unknown when the lot will reopen. Mike Lehmen, a carpenter at GBH Builders doing construction at the post office, said.
"We had to use the parking lot for a laydown yard for material, equipment, because the wall of the post office was actually heaving in," Lehmen said. "At the ground level, the wall was actually pushing in toward the building. So it was the wall was actually starting to push in about 5 feet up and toward the building. The wall had cracks in it."
Lehmen said that prior to the construction, the wall posed a safety concern.
"I certainly wish they could build it faster," Shirley Decker, a USPS customer, said with a laugh.
The construction crew was unsure when the construction would be completed.
"I hope it'll reopen soon. I think it's important for the post office and for the community," Barbara Peterson, a USPS customer said.
The current options for parking are street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office. The first hour is free at the garage. There are also alternative USPS locations at the Columbia Mall on Bernadette Drive and Commerce Bank on Sandman Lane.