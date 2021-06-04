COLUMBIA - New poles and lights are coming to downtown Columbia this summer.
The project will see roughly 90 poles and LED lights installed to the downtown area. $30,000 was given from the community improvement district to fund the project.
This project has been in the works for over three years. Executive director for The District Nickie Davis said that the upgrades are needed for when the bars close.
"If you're ever out of 1:30," Davis explained. "It's always a lot of craziness. You know, sometimes the police get really held up in certain areas. So we just think that this is a good idea to kind of help get people home safely."
The light poles will also be placed strategically, according to Davis. She said to expect area with bars to be brighter once the upgrades are complete.
There are three light poles installed already off of East Broadway.
The city is expected to have the project done by the end of July, according to Davis.