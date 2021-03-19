COLUMBIA - The recent violence and racism towards Asian Americans left Owen Bazigian at a loss for words.
"It's hard to put into words," Bazigian said. "It's like saddening to put it in short."
The MU freshman will attend a candlelight vigil to remember the lives of the eight victims of multiple shootings in Atlanta on March 16. Six of the victims were Asian women.
The event is being sponsored by Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
Reverend Hanjoo Park, a senior pastor at Korean First Presbyterian Church helped organize the event. He said what is occurring is a struggle shared by all Asian Americans.
"It is, you know, a day-to-day event for Asian Americans like myself," Park said.
He also emphasized the importance of condemning the violence while hoping for a better future.
"We have to change our path, the future," Park said. "Not only for, you know, minorities like the Asian or woman, but also for the future of America."
One year ago today, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate began collecting data on hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. The report included nearly 3,800 incidents of hate from March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021.
Bazigian's says he been comforted by the widespread support for the Asian American/Pacific Islander community.
"Like, it seems like something that's been so long overdue," Bazigian said. "Where Asian Americans are finally getting the attention and recognition that they've been working so hard to get for decades."
The vigil will take place at Columbia City Hall and will begin at 7 p.m.