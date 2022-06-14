COLUMBIA- Today, the Downtown Community Improvement District discussed efforts to improve surveillance footage in downtown Columbia.
The meeting consisted of a few police officers, business owners and C.I.D. staff.
The goal of this company potentially partnering with CPD is to help combat crime.
A company called Fusus, helps provide surveillance software for police in real-time. This is an independent organization focused primarily on improving downtown Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is planning on purchasing software from Fusus, so they can have cameras downtown to review footage in real time.
During the meeting, a Fusus presentation was put on for business owners, private citizens and stakeholders. Fusus would be a partnership between downtown Columbia businesses and the CPD because surveillance cameras would be put up outside the businesses to provide real-time footage to the police so they can watch what is going on downtown.
Mark Woods, Chief Revenue Officer for Fusus, voiced the importance the surveillance will have.
"We bring various different datasets together into a single pane of glass, and provide the ability to integrate cameras, whether it's public or private cameras into the police departments real time crime center," said Woods.
Woods also spoke about his prior experience as a police officer and how it helps him connect both Fusus and investigating crimes together.
So I'm a retired police officer myself has been 33 years in law enforcement, I can tell you the number one thing that's so compelling to me, as a retired police officer is the community police partnership that we provide, it provides the ability for the community to partner in helping to solve crime, and deter crime by sharing their cameras with the police department," said Woods. "So it helps to build that community partnership and community bond to help reduce crime."
Nikkie Davis, Executive Director for Downtown Community Improvement District, voiced how the new surveillance video can help the police.
"I think that when stuff happens at, you know, 2am, on a Saturday when CPD is already short staffed, that this will help get those people that were, you know, committing the crimes in a faster manner," said Davis. "It's a real live view of what's going on in different areas. So I think that that quickness to be able to swoop in and get the bad guys is really what's going to make the big difference, I hope."
Davis expressed the C.I.D. has already implemented ways to help combat downtown's crimes.
"We have paid for new streetlights to go up around downtown," said Davis. "We paid for them last year, and we're still waiting for them to be installed. These lights would come up to daylight level when they needed to to help the police in certain times."
There is a high-powered light located downtown that CPD put in place until other lights are able to come in.
Davis said that the supply shortage is causing the other lights to be delayed.
Lieutenant Chad Gooch, special services division with the Columbia Police Department, voiced that they are highly considering using the camera company.
"All the information that we've gathered at this point, we're pretty optimistic about the collaboration and, and I think it could be a very good, good thing for the city of Columbia," said Gooch.
He also thinks this could help deter crime.
"This program is a preventative measure and it's hopefully a crime deterrent," said Gooch.
The partnership isn't a sealed deal yet and the date of the decision has not been established yet.