COLUMBIA - Love Coffee, a Columbia nonprofit organization, partnered with Glenn’s Café and Tiger Hotel Saturday to host its first annual Crawfish Boil.
The event included New Orleans-themed cuisine with crawfish, Cajun-style vegetables, cornbread, fried pickles and potatoes.
Love Coffee’s First Annual Crawfish Boil blocked traffic from parts of 8th Street and Cherry Street to make room for live music, featuring local Columbia bands, and family-friendly activities including face painting.
Patrick McMurry, the executive director of Love Coffee’s, said Saturday’s event represented the nonprofit's mission of creating an inclusive work environment.
“We felt like a coffee shop was a great context to do that to give people a chance to interact in an atmosphere that's inviting and warm,” McMurry said.
McMurry is also the co-founder of “Love My Job” Training Center, which is the parent company behind Love Coffee. Love Coffee launched in 2020, two months after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Luana Fields, a board member on Love Coffee’s fundraising committee, worked to put on Saturday’s event.
“We help people who are having issues get a job,” Fields said.
Field said Love Coffee’s mission employees, which are individuals with disabilities, are a part of an underrepresented community.
“It’s a small group of people that definitely need help. That’s what we’re trying to do today,” Fields said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 10.1% of disabled people were unemployed in 2021, a trend caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BLS stated in a 2022 labor news release.
“That's another bit of awareness that we really would like to make the community aware of is these are great employees,” McMurry said.
McMurry said after receiving donations from Veterans United and applying for employment retention credits, Love Coffee hired 17 individuals with disabilities since its launch in 2020
“Bringing a community together, we felt it was a perfect fit to do a crawfish boil because this was how people really got together,” said Cameron Bevan, the executive chef with Tiger Hotel.
“I thought this was a really unique event that I don’t think I’ve seen in Columbia. Just getting out to do something different, and we have a fantastic day for it!” said Wende Wagner, a Columbia resident of 3 years.
One local Columbia band, J. Artiz, performed at the Crawfish Boil. The lead singer, Josh Runnels said he performed to represent Soul Sessions COMO, a Columbia R&B/Soul music collective.
“Having a diverse, curated space each month when we do Soul Sessions or if we do any events it brings everyone together. And so now we’re in a melting pot, and people are coming together and enjoying that community aspect,” Runnels said.
Runnels said he hopes to bring a “Future Soul” sound to his music to express various generations and beats of Soul.
McMurray said Love Coffee should know how much money the fundraiser raised by next week.