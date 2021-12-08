JEFFERSON CITY - Although not proposed, Jefferson City is considering creating building standards to preserve its downtown district, mainly along East Main Street.
Planning Manager Eric Barron will present the idea to the Planning and Zoning Committee on Thursday before moving ahead with the project. His work will focus on the conservation around High and Madison Streets.
The city already has two neighborhood conversation overlay districts, with one on Main Street between Brooks and West High Streets and the other on East Capitol Avenue.
Mayor Carrie Tergin said business owners in the district are interested in keeping a historical feel to the district, but it is too early to tell how the standards will be implemented.
"We are so early in the stages and it is currently in the idea phase on whether or not the community wants. And part of the reason is that standards can be any range and if you look into our downtown, there are boarded up buildings and that is something we don't want to see," Tergin said.
The mayor said there is a balance to having a historic feel and planning for the future with the building standards.
"This would all depend on how light or how heavy the community wants to see in the district," Tergin said.
Several preliminary standards for the district include:
- The buildings must sit aligned with each other along the street,
- Building would have a height minimum of two stories,
- Exterior walls must be brick, stone or manufactured stone,
- Parking lots must be at the back of the property.
The Jefferson City code of ordinances defines preservation and conservation efforts as "fostering and encouraging preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of the city's historic structures, areas and neighborhoods."
Matt Green, owner of Barvino on East High Street, said he is excited if the standards are implemented in the future.
"I presume that the details of the building standards wouldn't change a whole lot for our two buildings. It would basically improve the look and functioning of all the buildings downtown. Our buildings are typically traditional," Green said.
Green also mentioned that residents appreciate going downtown and enjoying the various restaurants and shops within the district on East High Street.
"Overall, I do support those building standards depending on the exact details of the overlay," Green said.
This comes as several buildings near the Capitol have been torn down as part of the city's initiative to inspect dangerous buildings that have been vacant.
In 2013, Jefferson City was named the "Most Beautiful Small Town" in the United States.