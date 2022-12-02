JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy.
Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Governor's mansion starts at 6 p.m. Friday with candlelight tours to follow until 9 p.m. KOMU 8 will stream the lighting in the video player above.
The candlelight tours are free and open to the public. Guests are able to walk through the decorated ground floor of the Governor's mansion.
There will be more candlelight tours of the mansion on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Toys for Tots will also be at the Governor's mansion Friday night, accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys to support children in Missouri.
The 83rd annual Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas parade will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The parade route is east on High Street from Missouri Boulevard to Lafayette Street. Then it will travel north on Lafayette to Capitol Avenue and proceed west on East Capitol. The parade will end at the Truman Building parking lots.
Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, parking will not be allowed on High Street from Monroe to Broadway. Vehicles in the restricted areas will be towed at the owner's expense, Jefferson City police warned.