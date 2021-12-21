COLUMBIA — Dozens gathered at the Salvation Army Harbor House Tuesday night holding candles and each other, honoring those who have died while facing homelessness.
Tuesday is National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. The Salvation Army held candlelight vigils in both Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Salvation Army's Regional Director of Community Relations Sean Spence said this is the first memorial of its kind in mid-Missouri. And now, he said it's more important than ever.
"What we're talking about here are the issues of life and death," Spence said. "Especially as it gets colder, this is a really tough time."
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), there were an estimated 580,746 people in the United States who experienced a form of homelessness in 2020.
Compared to 2019, the homeless population increased by 2.2%, which aligns with the current trend of homelessness in America increasing.
John Trapp with AAAAChange said there are around 200 to 300 members of the community who are experiencing homeless. He said 10 members of the community in Columbia died last year and that change needs to happen.
"Nobody grows up thinking, 'I'm going to be homeless,'" Trapp said. "If it was any other population, it doesn't matter what population, we would be mobilizing."
Trapp said one area in particular the city of Columbia needs to work on is affordable housing. He said while Tuesday's vigil is an important step, that it cannot be the only step. Salvation Army Captain Amy Cedervall said identifying reasons for homelessness is a big part moving forward.
"It's trying to figure out what is the root problem and why is the biggest part of this struggle," Cedervall said.
