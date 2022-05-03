COLUMBIA — Dozens of protestors gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday night to defend abortion rights.
It comes after POLITICO published a leaked draft opinion Monday showing the Supreme Court had voted down the Roe v. Wade decision that granted constitutional abortion rights. Missouri is one of 13 states that has a “trigger law” where if Roe v. Wade us overruled in the Supreme Court, abortion becomes illegal.
Part of the protest at the Boone County Courthouse was lead by The We Project and CoMo for Progress.
HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: A look at the protest for abortion rights outside of the Boone County Courthouse. Speakers are currently sharing their stories on the importance of abortion rights. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EFLOHNGPku— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) May 3, 2022
"I think people aren't aware that it affects everyone," protestor Sarah Peters said. "People aren't aware of what's at stake, and people aren't aware of how long it's going to take to get reproductive health care back to the way that it is where it's accessible."
People held signs, chanted and shared stories about why abortion rights should be upheld across the nation. Peters said abortion should not be political.
"Silence is not an option," Peters said. "Abortion is not a political issue. It's not a political topic. It's not something that you should be arguing with your uncle about at Thanksgiving. It's a surgical procedure. It's safe. It's legal for now and it's going to stay legal and it needs to be accessible for everyone."
Local opponents to abortion rights have also not stayed silent.
The Missouri Right to Life organization based out of Jefferson City said no one would be available to speak with KOMU 8 News on Tuesday. On Facebook, the group shared that it agreed with the National Right to Life's statement and the lawyers representing Mississippi Dobbs v. Jackson.
"We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court's official opinion," Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement reposted by the Missouri Right to life Facebook page.
This sentiment was also shared by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Ropheport) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri).