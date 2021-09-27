COLUMBIA − Dr. David Russell has been named Columbia College's 18th president, following former president Scott Dalrymple's departure last November.
Dr. Russell has served as interim president since January 2021. His promotion to president is effective Oct. 1, 2021.
The appointment will add three years to his current contract, which will now run through 2025.
“Columbia College is truly a special place, and it is an honor to continue working with great faculty and staff to support CC students around the country,” Russell said. “I would like to thank Chair [Brad] Stagg and the board for their unwavering support and confidence.
During his time as interim president, Dr. Russell formed a strategic planning committee comprised of college community members and alumni to plan the college's future over the next five years.
Last week, Dr. Russell announced Columbia College would hire its first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion this fall.
“From his first day as interim president, Dr. Russell has worked to create a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere and build strong relationships with our faculty, staff and students,” Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Piyusha Singh said. “He is an insightful leader who has already taken strategic action to strengthen Columbia College. I have no doubt that Columbia College will thrive under his leadership, and I look forward to working with him.”
Russell has 30 years of higher education experience, including as the chief of staff for nine presidents at the University of Missouri system and six years as the commissioner of higher education for the state of Missouri.
He also served a four-year term on the Columbia College Board of Trustees, during which he also served as its chair.
Dr. Russell has a 22-year army career, in which he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His military decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit.