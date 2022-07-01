COLE COUNTY - The Superintendent of the Blair Oaks School District announced he is retiring on Friday.
According to a press release from the school district, Dr. Jim Jones is retiring after 23 years. His retirement started on June 30.
The release said he spent the last 19 years as the superintendent of the school district.
"The Board of Education wishes Dr. Jones the best in his newest endeavors and appreciates his service to the District," the Blair Oaks R-II Board of Education said.
The district also said it has appointed Mr. Chris Marshall as the acting superintendent until an interim superintendent is hired.
The release also said the Board plans to conduct a search to find a new superintended, and will keep the community updated.