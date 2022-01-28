Dr. John B. Moseley named president of Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY − Following a nationwide search process, Lincoln University has named it next president.
Dr. John B. Moseley has been named the university's 21st president. Moseley has served as interim president since May 2021, following Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk's departure.
He has more than 20 years of higher education experience, with 13 years at Historically Black College or University campuses, according to a news release.
“I am humbled to serve the students, faculty and alumni of Lincoln University in this role,” Moseley said. “This University has always helped students achieve their dreams. I am grateful to be part of a team working together to accomplish that aim, providing financial, academic and social resources. The need for what Lincoln University provides has never been more important and we will continue to address every challenge to better serve our students and the community.”
Moseley has led key initiatives to to improve Lincoln's enrollment through new and data-driven admissions strategies and restructuring scholarship programs, according to a news release.
Other achievements include implementing initiatives to improve student outcomes, influencing more than $6 million in private donation commitments and leading fundraisers for the Lincoln University Health Sciences and Crisis Center.