JEFFERSON CITY — The Lincoln University Board of Curators announced Thursday that Dr. John Moseley will serve as the interim president.
Moseley is set to start the position on Saturday, May 22, after Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk leaves. Most recently with the university, Moseley was the university's Director of Athletics and the head men's basketball coach.
Moseley got his Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri, and his M.A. in Education and B.S. in Physical Education from East Carolina University.
At large, Moseley has worked in higher education for 18 years, and specifically during his seven years within the Lincoln University athletics department, Moseley took part in creating the LINC partnership and the Blue Tiger Athletics Club, according to a news release from the university.
"He has a history of success in a diverse culture and understands motivating teams to reach excellence," Board President Victor Pasley said.