Not many college freshmen get to speak to the United Nations. But a student at Missouri S&T, Somaya Faruqi, did in September.
The mechanical engineering major told the U.N. General Assembly about the girls' school where she studied robotics in Afghanistan. The Taliban closed it in September, 2021.
She said she urged ambassadors representing all of the U.N. member nations “to find a solution to use inside Afghanistan.”
For now, Faruqi is living outside her homeland.
A member of Afghanistan’s robotics team, Faruqi fled the country with her family after the Taliban’s takeover. Now she’s studying in Rolla. So is another Afghan, Ahmed Tamim.
Tamim was in graduate school in India last year, planning to head home after obtaining his master’s degree so he could use his skills to help his neighbors. “But the situation changed,” he said, when the Taliban swept to power. Opportunities for professionals, Tamim added, were “destroyed.”
He decided he couldn’t go home and began applying to Ph.D. programs all over the world. Missouri said yes.
To pay tuition and support himself, Tamim is working for the university. He says it’s hard to balance work with his studies, but he thinks it will pay off in his professional career.
Like many Afghanis in exile, Tamim dreams of returning home.
“If the situation changes in Afghanistan, I may be back in Afghanistan after finishing my Ph.D.,” he said. He hopes to “work as a lecturer in a public university.”
But Tamim is worried many other professionals will leave if the situation doesn’t improve. His sister, a 10th grader who still lives in Afghanistan, can’t even attend school.
Under the Taliban, Afghan girls can’t go to school past sixth grade. Women can’t work in offices, or go to the gym. They can’t go to parks. They can’t leave home unless a male relative goes along.
Even so, Faruqi too hopes the day will come when she can return home to Afghanistan’s Herat province, where her father was an auto mechanic.
“We are hopeful we can get there in the future,” she said.
The day Faruqi returns will be the day that women can go back to work, journalists can go back to writing the truth and girls can go back to school. Faruqi’s dream: To start a school where those Afghani girls can learn to build robots, just like her.
Zabihullah Ghazi, Missouri School of Journalism