JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was convicted of shooting at law enforcement while fleeing from a failed bank robbery in November 2017.
On Monday, Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, was found guilty by a federal judge of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one county of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
According to a news release, Monteer attempted to rob US Bank in Versailles in November 2017. He demanded money at gunpoint, and when there was no money found in the teller drawer, he fled from the bank in a stolen pick up truck, law enforcement said.
He then led officers on a high-speed pursuit and shot at the Stover police chief who had set up a road block, according to the news release.
He eventually lost control of the truck and crashed. While attempting to flee on foot, Monteer was apprehended by the Morgan County sheriff. During that struggle, Monteer was able to fire a round from the sheriff's rifle, the news release said.
Law enforcement said Monteer later admitted that he was a drug addict and used methamphetamine on a daily basis. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Monteer is subject to a minimum sentence of 27 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.