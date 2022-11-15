JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017.
Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
In November 2017, Monteer attempted to rob a US Bank in Versailles. He demanded money at gunpoint, and when there was no money found in the teller drawer, he fled from the bank in a stolen pick up truck, a news release said.
He then led officers on a high-speed pursuit and shot at the Stover police chief who had set up a road block, according to the news release.
He eventually lost control of the truck and crashed. While attempting to flee on foot, Monteer was apprehended by the Morgan County sheriff. During that struggle, Monteer was able to fire a round from the sheriff's rifle, the news release said.
Law enforcement said Monteer later admitted that he was a drug addict and used methamphetamine on a daily basis. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia and stolen guns in the vehicle.