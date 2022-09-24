BOONVILLE - The Sippin' Strollin' Rockin' & Rollin' festival will showcase the best of downtown Boonville on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. It will also feature samplings from Missouri wineries, distilleries, and breweries.
You can buy $25 tickets in advance or pay $30 at the door. Proceeds will go towards projects by the Boonville Chamber of Commerce and the relocation of the Cooper County Library.
There will also be a live concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring local band C. Rock City who will be playing music from the 60's, 70's and 80's.
Attendees need to be 21 to enter the main event, but kids can attend the concert with an adult. Concert tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.