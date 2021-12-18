COLUMBIA - Hundreds of cars lined up to receive meals during ROCK The Community's holiday drive-thru food pantry.
ROCK The Community is a local organization that aims to give back to their community in many different ways. One of them is their monthly drive-thru food pantry, where community members can receive necessary items without leaving their cars.
Some items that were given out included food, toys, meal kits, and pet supplies. People also received a pamphlet with information about future events and how to help donate.
The event did not start until 10:00 a.m., but cars were lined up around the Plaza Event Center at Parkade starting at 8:00 a.m. During their Thanksgiving drive, ROCK The Community handed out 700 meals for families in the Columbia area.
Rita Renee is the director of ROCK The Community. She thinks that the event is a great way for community members to help others during the holidays.
"In order for a community to work, the community must assist," says Renee. "It's really heartwarming to see everyone helping out."
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation was also helping give out items at the event. Powerhouse connects people recently released from jail or prison, and those under supervision in the criminal justice system with community resources and support. They provided turkeys and hams at the food drive to help families stay fed.
People could also receive some holiday cheer without leaving their cars - the Grinch made a special appearance to help give toys to children during the drive.
For more information about future food drives and ways to donate, visit ROCK The Community's Facebook page.