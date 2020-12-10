FORT LEONARD WOOD— Holiday light parks aren’t a new phenomenon in mid-Missouri, but in the era of COVID-19 lockdowns, quarantines and mask mandates, there’s been a renewed interest in them.
Rolla Lioness Club President Sharron Lenox has seen the resurgence firsthand from people eager to enjoy the annual light show her organization presents from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
“There’s been a great outpouring of support from the community,” Lenox said.
The 19th annual Rolla Lioness Christmas in the Park opened Wednesday night at Rolla Lions Club Park on Highway 63 South in Rolla.
Dozens of displays were set up by Rolla-area businesses, churches, schools, civic groups and other organizations.
The light park opens daily at 6 p.m. now through Dec. 19 and stays open until 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Like many light parks offered by municipalities and not-for-profit organizations, Christmas in the Park is free.
“It’s a lot of work,” Lenox said, adding that it annually takes about 100 volunteers, which include members of the Lioness Club, the Rolla Lions Club and students from many of the fraternities and sororities at the nearby Missouri University of Science and Technology.
“It’s truly a labor of love,” she said. “We have all these volunteers come out to help us, and it’s a significant contribution of time and effort. The community puts up a lot of the displays, and it’s only through their efforts that we’re able to pull it off.”
There is plenty to look at: Lenox said it takes about 20 minutes to see the entire display, which is split into sections with names like Poinsettia Park, The Whacky Tree Farm, Penguin Village and Santa’s Farm Land.
A new display this year comes from Missouri S&T and was built by students studying solar power, Lenox said.