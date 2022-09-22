COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday morning after a car crash at the intersection of North Providence Road and Rogers Street.
Jesus Olguin, 23, was arrested under the suspicion of a DUI after he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Columbia police.
Two cars collided early Thursday morning with Olguin's vehicle crashing into a residence after the initial collision, causing minimal damage, CPD said.
Columbia police Sgt. Derek Moore said CPD received the call at 2:59 a.m. Officers responded to the scene shortly after, closing North Providence Road from Worley Street to Business Loop 70.
A tow truck arrived to help clear the scene around 5:10 a.m. and authorities re-opened the road around 5:45 a.m.
The crash is still under investigation.