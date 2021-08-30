MILLER COUNTY — State troopers in Miller County pulled over a speeding vehicle on US Highway 54 Saturday night.
The driver was found with 79 Oxycodone pills and over $12,000 in cash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
State Troopers in Miller County stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 54 Saturday night. The driver had 79 oxycodone pills and over $12,000 in cash. Information related to the arrest can be found at the link below.https://t.co/pRtvlTvsXg pic.twitter.com/3yyWCNcm7W— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 29, 2021
The driver, Zachary McCoy, 25, of Waynesville, Missouri, was arrested and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony delivery or possession of controlled substance at a county jail and exceeding the posted speed limit.
He was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
More information about this arrest can be found here.