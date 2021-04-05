Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into the State Historical Society building

COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into The State Historical Society of Missouri building after a police pursuit in downtown Columbia on Sunday.
A Columbia Police officer tried to stop the car on Sunday night around 12 a.m. near Stadium Boulevard and Ashland Road, after the car was observed speeding.
The officer attempting to pull the vehicle over, caught up with it near Providence Road and used their patrol car’s emergency equipment to help stop the car but was unsuccessful.
The driver eventually lost control near Elm and Fifth Street where he crashed into the building and then fled on foot. Officers pursed the suspect and were able to take the driver into custody without further incident.
Officers were able to arrest the 23-year-old driver, Gire Ngizahayo, for DWI, speeding, careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
It is an ongoing investigation, and more information may be available at a later time.