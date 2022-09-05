MORGAN COUNTY − A Rocky Mount man involved in a crash that killed a 3-year-old boy over the weekend has been arrested by the highway patrol.
Larry Lunnin, 40, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, two counts of failure to secure a child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat, second-degree murder and two counts of child abduction/kidnapping. No charges have been filed in online records, as of Monday afternoon.
The crash happened Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route W, just south of the Marvin cutoff in Morgan County. Lunnin's Jeep Wrangler traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign, according to a highway patrol crash report. The Jeep then overturned.
A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lunnin and a 7-year-old boy each had minor injuries and refused medical attention. Troopers said the 3-year-old was not properly restrained in an age appropriate child restraint.
The arrest report said Lunnin was arrested around 2:35 p.m. Sunday and taken to the Morgan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.