MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged a Rocky Mount man Tuesday in connection to a car accident which left his 3-year-old child dead.
According to a probable cause statement, 40-year-old Larry A. Lunnin faces charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, child abduction, failure to drive on right half of roadway and two counts of failure to secure a child younger than eight years old in a child restraint or booster seat.
The statement referenced a court order from Douglas County, Nebraska which granted the children's mother "sole legal and physical custody" of both children. According to the probable cause statement, Lunnin failed to appear in court on the matter described in the order and a warrant was issued for contempt of court.
Police say Lunnin later admitted to taking the children from their mother in Nebraska between January and March of 2022 and bringing them to Missouri. He claimed that he had never been issued the court order stripping him of custody.
Lunnin was arrested Sunday after running his Jeep Wrangler off the roadway the day before. The Jeep overturned, resulting in minor injuries for himself and a 7-year-old boy. The crash killed a 3-year-old boy. Troopers said the 3-year-old was not properly restrained in an age appropriate child restraint, though the three occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Lunnin's bond was set at $100,000. He has an arraignment set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.