MORGAN COUNTY - A 44-year-old male was taken to Lake Regional Hospital after striking two trees on the road Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Troop F responded to Misty View Road around 8:30 p.m.
According to a report, Barnett resident Robin Wallace was driving a 1997 Nissan truck and came to the top of a hill heading north and hit a fallen tree in the road. His car went off the left side of the road and hit a second tree, the report said.
Wallace was transported by the Lake Ozark Ambulance to the hospital. The report says he sustained major injuries, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.