OSAGE BEACH - A car crashed into an Osage school bus over the weekend.
The Osage Beach Police Department responded to a crash Saturday morning at the 500 block of Highway 42.
Susan Brenneman-Wake, of Iowa City, Iowa, was traveling east in a 2000 Buick LeSabre and crossed the center line, according to a news release from the police department. Brenneman-Wake then hit a 2019 IC School Bus that was headed west, around 5:34 a.m.
The school bus driver, 55-year-old Jeri R. Burris, of Osage Beach, and a juvenile passenger were in the bus at the time of the crash.
Burris, Brenneman-Wake and the passenger were taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment, the release said.