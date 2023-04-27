OSAGE BEACH − A driver died Wednesday night after a crash on U.S. Highway 54 in Osage Beach.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:48 p.m. in the westbound lanes, at the 132.2 mile marker, according to a news release from the Osage Beach Police Department.
One of the two drivers died as result of injuries sustained in the crash, Merrianne Echols, 51, of Camdenton, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital, the police department announced Thursday afternoon.
An 18-year-old driver of a 2013 Buick Regal and his juvenile passenger were also taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Police did not elaborate on their injuries.
Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash closed the highway for several hours.
The Osage Beach Fire Department, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Mid County Fire Protection District, Miller County Ambulance District, Lake Ozark Police Department and Missouri Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.