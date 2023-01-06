COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night.
MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue.
The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost control of his vehicle, according to MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich.
Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the area of College and University Ave. South bound College closed at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/x7FFyqpESZ— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 6, 2023
He was then extricated by CPD officers and taken to University Hospital, Diedrich said. His current condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.
Southbound College Avenue was closed for a period of time as crews worked the scene.