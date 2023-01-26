BOONE COUNTY - A driver was extricated from her vehicle after a crash Thursday afternoon on Route WW.
The crash happened near the Boone/Callaway County line around 1:25 p.m., according to the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD).
Fulton resident Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving eastbound and failed to stay in her lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Her vehicle crossed the center line and struck the left side of Roger Allen's semi-truck, the report said. The truck then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Kosmatka was pinned and had to be extricated from her vehicle, BCFPD said. She was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
Allen was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the report said.
Route WW was closed for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.