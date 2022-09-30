MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus.

The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the center of the road and struck the school bus. 

Craft was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a crash report. He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the school bus and its passengers were not injured, Troop F tweeted.

