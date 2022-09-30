MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus.
The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, was traveling too fast for conditions and crossed the center of the road and struck the school bus.
Craft was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a crash report. He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries.
Troopers or working a minor injury crash involving a school bus on Burkle Lane in Miller County. The only injured person is the driver of the passenger car.If you’re heading out this morning, please be careful and make sure you’re buckled up. pic.twitter.com/euChCbxuRZ— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 30, 2022
The driver of the school bus and its passengers were not injured, Troop F tweeted.