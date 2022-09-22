COLUMBIA - A driver was momentarily trapped after his construction vehicle carrying gravel tipped over Thursday.
The incident happened at a construction site on City Hall Court, near Louisville Drive around 1 p.m.
The Columbia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District said they pulled the driver out from under the gravel and that he only suffered minor injuries.
UPDATE:The truck has been successfully turned upright and towed out of where it was stuck. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/51BMlIHhkp— Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) September 22, 2022
The truck was eventually towed from the spot it tipped over.