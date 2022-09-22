COLUMBIA - A driver was momentarily trapped after his construction vehicle carrying gravel tipped over Thursday. 

The incident happened at a construction site on City Hall Court, near Louisville Drive around 1 p.m.

The Columbia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District said they pulled the driver out from under the gravel and that he only suffered minor injuries.

The truck was eventually towed from the spot it tipped over. 

