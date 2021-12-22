BOONE COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the driver in the crash that killed Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney early Wednesday morning.
Gladney was in his vehicle, which was stopped in the right lane of Interstate 70 near mile marker 135 with its emergency lights activated, according to the MSHP crash report.
The crash report said Gladney was attempting to keep the westbound traffic from hitting a box truck that was involved in a previous crash and disabled.
Troopers say Kansas City, Missouri resident Kevin Brunson, 64, failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of Gladney's SUV. The SUV began to skid and came to a rest in the left lane.
The tractor trailer then struck the box truck which caused it to begin rotating and to strike the rear of a University Hospital ambulance.
The tractor trailer then came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder on I-70.
Gladney was quickly removed from the SUV and was transported to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a news release.
Neither the ambulance driver nor Brunson were injured, according to the crash report.