CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man involved in a deadly head-on crash Monday afternoon has been charged with two felonies for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, is charged with DWI resulting in the death of another and DWI resulting in the injury of another, according to online court records.
The crash happened Monday around 4:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54.
Susan Graham, 73, was killed in the crash. She was a passenger in Larry Graham's Ford 150.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Vonderschmidt was traveling east on the highway in a GMC Sierra, and the Grahams were traveling west. Vonderschmidt went off the right side of the road, returned, began to skid and crossed the center of the road, in front of the Graham's vehicle, the crash report said.
The Graham's truck then struck the passenger side of Vonderschmidt's vehicle, the report said. Vonderschmidt's vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, and came to a rest upright.
Meanwhile, Graham's truck rotated and traveled off the right side of the road.
Susan Graham was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.