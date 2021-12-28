COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced the driver in a deadly pedestrian crash to more than a decade in prison Tuesday.
Charles Waddill pleaded guilty in September to hitting and killing Timothy Wilson on Rangeline Street in June 2019. The guilty plea applied to charges including involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Waddill to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, seven years for leaving the scene and four years for tampering. The seven- and four-year sentences will run consecutively, and that combined 11-year sentence will run at the same time as the 10-year sentence, meaning Waddill faces 11 years in prison.